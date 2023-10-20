CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen Charlotte will officially stand proud at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The 45-foot-tall bronze statue of the former monarch was unveiled on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the airport’s new $608 million Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE) project.

It includes The Queen’s Court, where the statue of Queen Charlotte sits as the centerpiece.

Airport officials said updates include the TLE’s east side and the new security screening Checkpoint 1. Both are scheduled to open by the end of the month.

The Queen reigns again. Stay tuned for more. #CLTairport pic.twitter.com/6tA5ACfaqj — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) October 20, 2023

Queen City News will have more on the unveiling and the terminal expansion, starting at 5 p.m.