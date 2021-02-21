Queen Coffee Bean in High Point works to help the community ‘one cup at a time’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s a simple yet beloved drink.

While coffee beans are the base, blending it with other ingredients is really what makes it coffee.

For Claudia Shivers, the owner of Queen Coffee Bean, coffee is her passion. She’s spent years studying it.

Coffee helped her through a dark time when she was in federal prison on tax fraud charges.

“My prison friends, right, I used to annoy them because all I wanted to do was talk about coffee,” she said. “Anything else they wanted to talk about I always wanted to talk about coffee so while they were watching the TV in the TV room, I was reading another coffee book how to open a coffee shop.”

It’s what eventually helped her to launch her online coffee business, Queen Coffee Bean, named after her grandmother Queen Ester.

“In honor of her and her legacy and the things she taught me because she has always taught me to hold my head up and make right decisions even when it’s difficult,” she said.

Claudia says coffee changed her life, and now she’s using it to help others.

“I want people to learn to be human, one cup at a time,” she said.

We spent a few hours with Claudia at her workspace in High Point as she mixed some of her drinks.

She says the coffee beans she sells are from all over the world.

“We have Kenyan, we have Ugandan, Rwandan, Tanzanian, Ethiopian,” she said. “I love to roast Ethiopian.”

Each package is packed with flavor and a personal touch, including a handwritten note.

Every purchase helps someone else.

“When you buy a bag of coffee, it goes towards us working with someone to reduce the rate of recidivism,” she said. “It works towards us building a company that is going to give people a second chance.”

For more information, visit the Queen Coffee Bean website.