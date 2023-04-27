DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Davidson College community is grappling with what school officials called “racist and antisemitic graffiti” found recently on a blackboard.

According to Davidson College, the deplorable graffiti was found on a blackboard in an outdoor classroom that also appeared on social media.

“This act is threatening and an affront to the sense of community that binds us. At Davidson, all of us are called to honor the dignity and worth of every person,” Davidson College said in a released statement. “We value religious and racial diversity and inclusion, while we deplore racism and bigotry and advocate for a more just world.”

The Instagram account attributed the statement to College President Doug Hicks, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Shelley Rigger, and Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Byron McCrae.

“It’s important that members of our community feel safe and supported on campus, including in parts of the campus that are open to all. Even though we know that racism and bigotry exist in our society, it is still shocking and distressing when they show up on campus in such a bold and aggressive way and with messages of violence,” Davidson College said in their statement. “This violation wounds people we love and value. We all need to recognize and respect their pain. We need to speak up to defend and support them and our values as a community.”

In another message to students, officials said Campus Police were investigating and stepping up their presence to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

“We will support the members of our community who feel targeted. Davidson College Campus Police are investigating and stepping up their presence to ensure the safety of our students faculty and staff,” the college stated.

The Center for Student Diversity & Inclusion, Chaplain’s Office, and Counseling teams will be available to students who are seeking support, Davidson College said. Employees are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

In 2018, Davidson College posted on Twitter about the school community taking a stand against anti-semitism, racism, and bigotry. In 2018, the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps and Davidson College said they were investigating after an ROTC cadet’s apparent social media posts showing support for Neo-Nazis surfaced.

Students, faculty and staff gathered in the Alvarez College Union to stand together against anti-semitism, racism and bigotry.



“This community is beautiful to me.”



“Together we stand stronger. We stand against hate.” pic.twitter.com/p3NdPQlqXf — Davidson College (@DavidsonCollege) November 9, 2018

This is a developing story.