GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans Day is approaching quickly, and the veteran unemployment rate has fallen to 2.7%.

WalletHub released a report on 2022s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live. This report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities across multiple key metrics that range from the share of military-skill-related jobs to housing affordability and the availability of VA health facilities.

Raleigh is considered the best city for veterans.

Seventy percent of Americans agree that military families experience more financial stress than the average family, according to the WalletHub 2022 Military Money Survey. To help with this issue, they also released 2022’s Best Military Credit Cards, which provide hundreds of dollars in potential annual savings.