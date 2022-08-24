RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year.

An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.

Looking at two-bedrooms units, Durham residents have had a tough ride over the last year. Rent.com estimated they’re paying 54 percent more now than they were a year ago. In Fayetteville, renters are now paying 43 percent more.

Raleigh also showed up in the report as an “overlap city”. Those cities are where there are increases or decreases in rent prices across all bedroom types. Raleigh is one of three cities with increased prices.

The average cost for a one-bedroom, according to the report, is now:

$1,840 in Raleigh

$1,539 in Durham

$1,289 in Greensboro

The average cost for a two-bedroom, according to the report, is now:

$2,058 in Raleigh

$2,212 in Durham

$1,570 in Fayetteville

$1,375 in Greensboro

According to a study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, renters make a mean $20.59 an hour. At that wage, $1,071 is the most an apartment could cost before becoming unaffordable.

NLIHC estimated the mean renter wage in Durham is $25.84 for an affordability cost of $1,344. In Fayetteville, the monthly rent affordable is $807 with the city’s estimated hourly mean wage is $15.41.