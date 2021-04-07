Raleigh City Council unanimously votes in support of alert system for downtown protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council unanimously voted in favor of a text alert system to let residents know of happenings downtown.

The alert system would alert residents via text if there’s something that could impact businesses or something happening downtown, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

The system would be dependent on protesters filing a permit.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council approved the alert system to be used in a pilot program for three months.

The system will be revisited after those three months for possible city-wide use.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance will help promote and evaluate the alert system.

A webpage will be linked to the text message to provide additional information to the public.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would be a part of the pilot program.