Raleigh city councilman resigns amid allegations of sexual misconduct

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh City Councilor Saige Martin has resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.
Martin offered his resignation Friday and Baldwin accepted his resignation.
Baldwin released the following statement on Martin’s resignation:
I am shocked by the allegations made against Councilor Saige Martin. He has offered and I have accepted his resignation. Any type of unwanted sexual behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated or excused, especially when perpetrated by someone in a position of influence or power. I commend the survivors for the courage to come forward to tell their stories.Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.