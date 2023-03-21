RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School teacher has resigned following his arrest on charges including attempted sex act with a student.

Principal George E. Harden Jr. announced the resignation of 27-year-old Almando Kilpatrick Brown Jr., of Knightdale, in a message to parents.

Brown was arrested at his home Monday. In addition to the aforementioned offense, he is also charged with felonious indecent liberties with a student.

According to Wake County Public Schools, Brown was hired Dec. 13, 2021 and ended his employment Friday.

Harden’s message follows: