Raleigh house destroyed after crane falls on it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured, but a house was destroyed Thursday afternoon in Raleigh after a crane fell onto it.

The incident happened along the 600 block of Northclift Drive, which is between North Hills Drive and Six Forks Road near Sanderson High School. A CBS 17 crew arrived after 6 p.m. and observed that the home was split in half and the roof and backside of it were ripped off.

The crane was on scene for use by a tree service company. A company employee at the house declined to comment.