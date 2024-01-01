RALEIGH, N.C. — A family game on Christmas Eve turned into a joyous celebration for Raleigh resident Edisson Garcia Vargas when he unwrapped a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

“Everybody was just in shock with their mouths open,” Vargas recalled.

His lucky $5 More Money ticket came from the Harris Teeter on Flowers Crossroads Way in Clayton. He won the scratch-off playing a game with family members.

“We had a big bowl of gifts that we took turns unwrapping,” he said. “That lottery ticket was the only thing I got out of there.”



Vargas said he got a kiss for good luck from his girlfriend and then he started scratching.

“I was so excited when I saw how much I won,” Vargas said. “The whole family was.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters last Thursday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

He said he plans to invest his winnings.

The More Money game debuted in September with five $200,000 top prizes. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.