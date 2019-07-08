Raleigh man’s car falls onto I-85 from US 70 after crashing, going airborne

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)

Interstate 85 near exit 178 in Durham has reopened after being closed for hours Sunday after a vehicle crashed and fell from U.S. 70 above.

Officials said that an Infinity driven by a Raleigh man first crashed into a tractor-trailer before going over the guardrail and crashing below onto I-85 around 7:30 a.m.

The crash happened when a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 50-year-old Raleigh man was traveling westbound on U.S. 70 approaching I-85 south, Durham police said in a news release.

The back left of the trailer was hit by the front right of a 2007 Infinity, Durham police said.

The Infinity was driven by James Dingle, 32, of Raleigh, police said. The Infinity was then struck by the front end of a 2015 Cadillac driven by a 22-year-old Durham man.

“An initial investigation of the crash indicates that the Infinity was traveling at a much higher speed than the tractor trailer,” the news release said.

The Infinity then left the highway “struck the guardrail and went airborne before colliding with two bridge pillars” and finally coming to rest at the edge of I-85 north, the news release said.

Dingle, the driver of the Infinity, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

“Both speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash and charges are pending” against Dingle, police said in the release.

I-85 near exit 178 and the US-70 westbound ramp near I-85 were closed until around 1 p.m.