Raleigh ordinance would fine exotic animal owners $500 per day, per animal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Raleigh city council members are scheduled to see the first draft of a proposed exotic animal ordinance on Tuesday.

The proposal from Council Member David Knight came after the escape of a venomous zebra cobra snake in June. There are currently no restrictions on venomous snakes or any other exotic animal within city limits.

If approved, the ordinance would prohibit “the possession or harboring of wild and dangerous animals and prohibiting the feeding of wild and dangerous animals within the city.”

“Wild or dangerous” animals are described as “any non-domesticated animal, which is normally found in

the wild state, is inherently dangerous to persons or property, and which generally does not

live in or about the habitation of humans, including.”

Feeding wild or dangerous animals could result in a $100 fine per animal. Each day the ordinance is violated would be considered a separate offense.

Possessing wild or dangerous animals could result in a $500 fine per animal and the person would have to pay back the city for costs of “impounding, attempting to recapture, shelter, or euthanize in the event of an escaped wild and dangerous animal.”

Like the feeding restriction, each each day of possessing a banned animal would be considered a separate offense. Violating this section would be considered a misdemeanor.

The restrictions would not be limited to the following long list:

Lion, tigers, leopards, cougars, jaguars, cheetahs

Bears

Deer

Wolves, coyotes

Non-human primates

Medically significant venomous snakes

Crocodilians

Raccoons, opossums, skunks

Squirrels

Ducks, geese, crows, gulls

Any hybrid or crossbreed of such animals

See the ordinance below: