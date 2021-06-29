Raleigh pastor meets President Biden during his visit to discuss work to help LGBTQ community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not only did he stand shoulder to shoulder with supporters and frontline and grassroots workers, but Rev. Vance Haywood, senior pastor at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church, got a brief one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

“I mean we got a chance to stop and talk with the President of the United States, so it was pretty good I would say,” said Haywood.

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church is an LGBTQ+ affirming church in Raleigh. Haywood said he talked with Biden about the work his church is doing.

“Locally, we have a food pantry and a day shelter [and] a community center that has been in operation for a few years. So, we provide a safe space for people,” he said.

“What we found is that we started seeing about 70 percent of the people we were serving are in the LGBTQ community. A lot of trans folk are trying to find resources. A lot of folks that we work with have found themselves put out of a home because of who they are,” explained Haywood.

As a gay man, it’s an issue that hit home for Haywood.

What led up to Haywood’s one-on-one meeting was a letter he sent to Biden.

“I was shocked to receive the call I got this week. Based on the letter I sent on Inauguration Day. The inspiration for the letter came as a part of the church and me as a pastor don’t play party politics. We don’t push agendas or specific parties or candidates. What we do care about is people,” Haywood said.

Haywood also said while he wants there to be some sort of action, he said meeting President Biden was a huge step in helping the LGBTQ community.