RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a gun buyback event in Raleigh has resulted in the surrender of 267 functional firearms and an additional 11 inoperable weapons.

The Raleigh Police Department told Nexstar’s WNCN nearly 150 people voluntarily surrendered their firearms at Saturday’s event.

The guns will be stored or sold on the open market, under a 2015 state law, and the proceeds given to local schools.

Gun violence is a priority for the city this year, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told The News & Observer in a recent interview.

The newspaper has reported that 69 people were shot in Raleigh and more were killed in the first six months of 2022 than in the first six months of 2021 or 2020. A Wake County deputy also was shot and killed just over a week ago — one of seven deputies shot in North Carolina this month, two of them fatally.