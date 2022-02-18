Raleigh police launch internal investigation into arrests following Wing Stop fight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have launched an investigation into the actions of officers during an incident at a Wing Stop over the weekend.

Raleigh police said that officers were called to the Wing Stop at 1721 New Hope Church Rd. just before 12:15 a.m. in regards to a disturbance.

A responding officer spoke with people inside the business who claimed there had not been a disturbance.

That officer then made contact with the 911 callers who were nearby, Raleigh police said.

A second officer arrived at the Wing Stop and called the officer already on scene to come back to the business.

The second officer learned the people in the Wing Stop matched the description of those given to the initial officers on scene.

“The officers subsequently detained one of the individuals. While detaining him, a female in the store interfered and assaulted two officers,” Raleigh police said in a statement to CBS 17.

The officers were treated for injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Mekhi Alante Lucky, 24, Lucretia Tenell Godwin, 24, and a 16-year-old juvenile were all charged in connection with the incident.

Lucky was charged with resisting a public officer.

Godwin faces charges of assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer, injury to personal property, and assault and battery.

Raleigh police said officers reviewed surveillance footage and then obtained a warrant for Alexandra Marie Henley, 32.

Henley was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in a public building.

She surrendered to police later Sunday.

On Thursday, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson announced an internal investigation into the actions of the officers who responded to the Wing Stop.

“RPD personnel are held to a high standard of conduct and any violation of policy and procedures will be fully investigated and subject to disciplinary action if substantiated based on the factual findings,” she said.

Videos circulating on social media show Wing Stop employees and customers getting into an altercation before police arrive.

Another video shows three Raleigh officers attempting to detain Lucky, with one of the officers kneeling on his neck.