RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An active shooter situation is drawing significant police presence in the area of the Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Police advised at 5:40 p.m. that all residents in this area remain in their home and to contact 911 is they see anyone or anything suspicious.

As of 6:50 p.m., Raleigh police further advised residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, tarhell Club Drive and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Additionally, a representative at Hedingham Golf Club, that is a golf club near the shooting area, said they closed the golf club and pulled all the golfers inside for safety.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting Raleigh police. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

Raleigh police are on the scene of an active shooter scene in northeast Raleigh. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17) Raleigh police are on the scene of an active shooter scene in northeast Raleigh. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

This is a breaking news situation and CBS 17 has sent multiple crews to multiple areas, including the greenway, Osprey Cove Drive, Fire Station 21 in Raleigh and WakeMed.