Raleigh police rule out homicide in death of 22-year-old woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police investigators said homicide has been ruled out in the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found Sunday night.

Amber Lynn Lightsey, 22, was reported missing on May 13, Raleigh police said.

Lightsey was last seen leaving her workplace, Amnesia Nightclub, at 4 a.m., according to a Raleigh police tweet on May 14. Police said she was seen driving a 2008 Toyota Camry.

Police told CBS 17 that day there was no reason to believe Lightsey was in danger.

Her body was discovered just before 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane, which is near the Edgewater Place shopping center, officials said.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation is ongoing but homicide has been ruled out.

Further information was not released.