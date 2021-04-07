Raleigh police say no on-going threat following killing near NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The killing of a 20-year-old woman near the campus of North Carolina State University over the weekend has left parents of students concerned.

Christina Maria Matos was found dead inside her apartment in the 1500-block of Hillsborough Street by police Sunday night during a welfare check.

Raleigh police are investigating Matos’ death as a homicide.

She lived in the Signature 1505 apartments that describes itself as “off campus apartments for students” on its website.

While Matos was not a student at N.C. State, Raleigh police said the department has received several calls from parents of students at the University asking if their children are safe.

Raleigh police issued a statement that said:

While follow-up investigation remains underway, preliminary information indicates that there is not an on-going threat. Raleigh Police Department

Raleigh police have not released any details on Matos’ cause of death.

Matos’ family said they last heard from her on Friday, which was her 20th birthday.

When she didn’t show up to her own birthday Saturday, friends grew concerned. They called police to report her missing.

“If somebody knows anything, just please tell us,” said Yolanda Matos, Christina’s mother.

CBS 17 spoke with the family outside a police substation in Raleigh. After not hearing from police all day, they came to the substation hoping to get an update on the case.

“We want to figure out what happened with Christina. We want justice for her,” Yolanda Matos said.

Wake Technical Community College confirmed Matos was a student there during the fall semester. Her family said she was working two jobs to put herself through school.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.