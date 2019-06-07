Raleigh restaurant forced to pay $48K in back wages following investigation, feds say

A Raleigh restaurant paid 32 employees more than $48,000 in back wages following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Demetrio Inc., operating as El Pollo Rico Restaurant at 3901 Capital Blvd., violated overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, investigators said.

The restaurant paid workers a flat rate regardless of the number of hours they worked.

The Fair Labor Standards Act states employers must pay workers one-and-one-half times their regular pay rate when working more than 40 hours a week.

Demetrio Inc. also failed to keep proper records of the hours employees worked as well as their full names and addresses.

“Employers do not have the right to ignore the requirements of federal law,” said Wage and Hour District Director Richard Blaylock. “Companies must meet their obligation to pay their employees the wages they have legally earned.”

Demetrio Inc. paid $48,248 to 32 employees following the investigation, WHD said.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).