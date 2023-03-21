CARY, N.C. (WNNC) — Police have identified the woman whose remains were found burned in a Sunday morning illegal trash fire in Cary.

The remains were those of Cecily Anne Walker, a 34-year-old from Raleigh, according to a release Tuesday from the Cary Police Department.

Her death was ruled a homicide, with police also saying the circumstances and time of her death remain under investigation.

The homeowner found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was also identified as Ian Delauder, a 35-year-old Cary man. In an update just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said Delauder was hospitalized in critical condition.

In a 911 released earlier on Tuesday, a bystander told a dispatcher about the fire.

The dispatcher asked the caller, “Can you tell me exactly what is burning?”

“No, I can’t see it, it’s behind the fence. The fence is 5 feet high and I can see flames over the fence,” the caller responded. You can listen to the full 911 call in CBS 17’s previous coverage.