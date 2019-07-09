Raleigh woman lied to police about 13-year-old son plowing car into laundromat, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a woman Monday, saying she filed a false report to investigators about what happened when a car crashed into a laundromat the night before.

Police say a 13-year-old was behind the wheel.

Police got called about the crash at The Wash House Laundromat in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the driver of a Kia ran up onto the sidewalk and then into the laundromat.

At the time, police say Sabrina Battle, 49, told them she’d been injured in the crash and knew who was driving the car.

An arrest warrant shows Battle told police her nephew was driving “when in fact it was her 13-year-old son that had driven the car.”

Police charged her with one count of filing a false report, which is a misdemeanor.

She left the Wake County jail early Monday morning. CBS 17 attempted to contact her at two addresses provided in arrest records but did not hear from her.

Battle’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. She’s scheduled to appear in court August 22.

Even though some of the windows are missing, the laundromat is open. Managers hope to have repairs made some time this week after an inspector can ensure there’s no structural damage to the building.