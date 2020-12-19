Raleigh’s police chief asks for help ID’ing suspects in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief said Friday that investigators are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects involved in Thursday night’s shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall.

According to investigators, at least seven shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people from a large group began to argue while near a lobby on the lower level of the mall.

That confrontation escalated and two people shot at each other.

Raleigh police said seven projectiles were recovered from the scene that came from two shooters.

Deck-Brown said one of the suspects “may have been injured” due to a trail of blood at the scene.

No bystanders were injured.

“This was not an active shooter situation. We believe the two individuals were known to each other,” the chief said.

During Friday’s press conference, CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman asked Lt. Kevin Lillis why it took 18 hours for police to acknowledge there were dangerous suspects on the loose.

“It’s an evolving situation so as information is coming into us, we’re trying to sort through it best we can and when the information becomes available, we’ll give it to you when we can,” Lillis said.

Raleigh police originally said no injuries had been reported despite images from the scene Thursday showing blood on the floor.

Raleigh police released three photos of suspects along with two 911 recordings.

The chief made comments on gun violence in Raleigh, calling it “unacceptable.”

Deck-Brown said so far in 2020, there have been 997 calls for service regarding shootings and 361 aggravated assaults involving firearms.

The chief said there have been 27 homicides in Raleigh in 2020 – 21 of those were firearm-related.