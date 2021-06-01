Rallies against Andrew Brown Jr. killing held in several NC cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City were held in various North Carolina cities on Tuesday afternoon.

The rallies were organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. They’re demanding transparency and accountability following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies were scheduled for Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Marches have been a nightly occurrence in Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown’s April 21 death. Protesters say that Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. But a prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying that Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.