Randolph County neighbors react after driver charged with DUI in connection to head-on crash, bicyclist airlifted to hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A bicyclist is in the hospital suffering serious injuries, and a driver is being charged with DUI after he collided with another vehicle head-on Friday night on Old Thomasville Road in Randolph County.

Logan Styles, 22, was charged with DUI and driving left of center. Neighbors near the crash site say they heard the impact from the crash.

“It sounded like a big explosion,” Monica Cruze said.

What Cruze heard was the Jeep and Mustang crashing into each other.

Troopers tell FOX8 that around 10 p.m. Friday night, Logan Styles, the driver of the Mustang, crossed the center line on Old Thomasville Road.

The driver of the Jeep could not slow down. The Jeep hit the Mustang, started spinning, hit the man on the bicycle and then flipped.

“There were people on the floor, and someone was screaming they were going to jail, so I was assuming the worst,” Cruze said.

Cruze lives across the street from where the crash happened. She says it’s not unusual to see on the road.

“This is not the first time it has happened. We’ve seen accidents, but this one seemed to be pretty bad,” Cruze said.

A church sits very close to where the crash happened. Cruze feels people surviving was an act of God.

“I saw someone laying on the ground not responding for a while, and the helicopter came, so I was thinking…something special was there,” Cruze said.

The other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.