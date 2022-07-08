CURRITUCK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A rash of vandalism this summer in Corolla is proving to be costly for the county.

Currituck County officials took to social media to make an appeal to residents and visitors to report any property damage or acts of vandalism to help stop it from getting worse.

They posted images of some of the damage, which included knocked over walkway bollards and broken fencing. The county says repairing and replacing the damaged property is expensive.

Photo of property damage, provided by Currituck County Govt.

Photo of property damage, provided by Currituck County Govt.

Photo of property damage, provided by Currituck County Govt.

Photo of property damage, provided by Currituck County Govt.

If you see evidence of vandalism, contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.