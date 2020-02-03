RCSO: Search turns up cocaine, pills, guns in Lumberton area home

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has been arrested and is facing several drug and weapons-related charges, according to authorities.

Investigators say they found cocaine, “crack” cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, around $2,500 in cash and three firearms at a home Saturday. One of the firearms had been reported stolen, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators conducted the search on Rachel Street east of Lumberton, the release said.

Micheal Jermaine Shaw, 43, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III and IV Controlled Substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to authorities.

Shaw was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.

Anyone who has information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.