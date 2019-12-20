RDU expects holiday travel to set record December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The holiday travel season is in full swing at RDU, with more than one million passengers expected to fly through the airport in December.

Passenger volume for the month is predicted to reach 1.2 million travelers, up to seven percent over December 2018.

Last year, 12.8 million people traveled through RDU and that number is expected to exceed 14 million in 2019.

“This month is predicted to be the busiest December in the airport’s history and is likely to push RDU into record territory for 2019,” said Crystal Feldman, vice president of communications, government and community affairs at the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “With more than a million travelers expected to fly through RDU in December, we urge travelers to arrive at least two hours early to park, get through security and walk to their gates on time.”

The busiest days of the month are projected to be December 22 and 23, the Sunday and Monday before Christmas.

January 5, the Sunday following New Year’s, is also expected to be a busy travel day.

Holiday traffic has already hit one record high in December.

RDU set a single-day record on December 1 – the Sunday after Thanksgiving – with an all-time high of approximately 54,800 passengers traveling through the airport in one day.

If you aren’t sure whether an item should go in your checked bag or your carry-on, or whether you’re allowed to pack it at all, there are several ways to find out: