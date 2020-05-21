RDU puts new passenger health and safety measures in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority announced Thursday new measures aimed at protecting travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of everyone at the airport is RDU’s top priority,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “As we head into the traditionally busy summer travel season, we are taking every precaution to allow passengers to fly with confidence. In addition to signage and public announcements already in place, guests will begin to see changes in how the airport operates to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Authority has already enhanced cleaning practices and installed signage to promote adherence to public health guidance. Changes passengers will notice in the terminals include:

More frequent cleaning and disinfecting of ParkRDU shuttle buses and common areas including bathrooms and high-touch surfaces such as ticket counters and kiosks

More detailed cleaning and disinfecting using EPA-approved products for surfaces such as handrails and underneath seats

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminals with more on the way

Digital signage and intercom announcements promoting adherence to public health best practices to help prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19

New physical and digital signage to remind passengers to maintain six feet of distance, wear a face covering and practice good hygiene

New stanchion signage in the ticket lobby, boarding queues and on the concourse to encourage physical distancing and one-way directional flow

Sneeze guards in common areas including ticket counters, information desks, gate counters and baggage service offices

Seat covers in gate waiting areas and floor decals in baggage claim that show appropriate physical distancing

RDU is also conducting a capacity analysis in the terminals to determine what space constraints may result from physical distancing in areas like security checkpoints.

Many of the new measures are visible now, with the rest expected to be in place by the end of June.

Airline Requirements: many of RDU’s airline partners now require passengers to wear face coverings during their flight. Masks are available for sale in post-security stores in Terminal 2.

Beginning June 1, Frontier will implement temperature screenings for all passengers and airline employees prior to boarding flights. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding.

Passenger Traffic Down 96%: passenger volume at RDU settled in April around 96% below the same time period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 40,000 passengers flew through the airport during the month of April, a 96.5% decrease over April 2019. The decline in demand for air travel at RDU is consistent with what other commercial airports across the country are experiencing.