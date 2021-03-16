RDU says travelers becoming more confident in flying during pandemic

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — RDU International Airport leaders released new details Tuesday about a survey showing increased confidence from travelers amid the pandemic.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said it surveyed 500 travelers and more than 80 percent of them were confident in the procedures being used to keep them safe.

More than 75 percent of travelers said vaccines make them feel even more confident.

“As people start to get the shot, you start to see people say ‘we’re not only going to book, we have booked and we’re starting to travel,’” said Michael Landguth, RDU Airport Authority president and CEO.

Allen Parker and his wife left this morning for a trip to Hawaii.

His wife already got the vaccine and while he plans to get it once he’s allowed to do so, Allen said he already feels safe flying.

“It’s more the public health precautions in place and documenting the steps along the way that just really helps give us confidence,” Parker said.

RDU said it expects business travel to keep struggling for a while until people are no longer working from home.