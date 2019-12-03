RDU sees highest volume of passengers in airport history on Sunday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport set a single-day record for passenger traffic on Sunday, December 1, with an all-time high of approximately 54,800 passengers traveling through the airport.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving edged out May 13 – the day after Mother’s Day and college graduations – as the single busiest day in the airport’s history.

The Monday following Mother’s Day is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year and held the previous record with 53,000 passengers in 2019.

RDU officials say 100% of passengers waited less than 30 minutes to get through the security checkpoint and 95% waited less than 15 minutes.

TSA Pre-check lines moved even faster, with an average wait time of less than five minutes. RDU added two new lanes at the Terminal 2 checkpoint this year and plans to open two more next year to help keep passengers moving through security.

Officials believe this December could be the busiest on record at RDU.