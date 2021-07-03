‘Really friendly and outgoing’: Memorial set up at Speedway in Greensboro for woman who was shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a growing memorial outside of the Speedway gas station on Battleground Avenue where 72-year-old clerk Patricia Grant was found shot on Thursday morning.

Greensboro police spent all day on Thursday searching for the person responsible. They obtained a search warrant on a home on Martha’s Place.

FOX8 crews stopped by that home on Friday afternoon.

No one answered the door, but someone was spotted peeking through the blinds as FOX8 crews were leaving. So far, no arrests have been made.

On Friday, FOX8 crews saw one person after another crossing the police tape to leave flowers, candles and a wreath by the front door of the closed building.

“We’d see her every morning when I’d come in to buy my breakfast before I came into work,” said Loraine Vallad, a florist at Clemmons Florist Inc., which is just next door to the gas station.

Seeing Grant was something Vallad looked forward to each morning.

“She was just really friendly and outgoing and a nice lady,” Vallad said.

She and other florists were busy all-day Friday, arranging flowers and creating bouquets and a big white wreath to remember Grant.

“We’ve already had people coming into the store, asking for wrapped flowers to lay in front of the door,” Vallad said. “[Grant] didn’t deserve to die. It’s not good. I hope they catch the person.”

Greensboro police said that just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, Grant was shot after having just opened up the gas station.

“I pulled up to get fuel. A guy came out and said the lady in here had been shot,” a person told 911 dispatchers. “She just opened the store.”

Investigators said the suspect was trying to rob the store.

“The first thing I thought of was, ‘I hope it’s not her. I hope they didn’t rob the store,'” Heather Rodriguez said.

She stops by the Speedway almost every day and said she had quickly formed a close relationship with Grant.

Rodriguez said the last time she saw Grant was a week ago when Grant gave her a hug after learning her father had passed.

Rodriguez told FOX8 that when she heard what happened to Grant, her heart sank.

“I asked her if she was ever concerned about being robbed. She told me yeah she was concerned about it, but if anyone came in and tried to rob her, she would give them everything they wanted,” she recalled. “She said life was precious, and she wouldn’t fight them.”

Rodriguez told FOX8 she lives near the home that police investigated on Thursday: the one possibly connected to Grant’s death.

Now, she’s scared.

“To think that the person who could be responsible for murdering her. It’s chilling and scary,” Rodriguez said. “They could potentially be so close to where we live.”