RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians whose homes were impacted by hurricanes Matthew or Florence have until 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 to apply for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program. Supported by the state’s HUD Community Development Block Grant‒Disaster Recovery funding, the program rebuilds or restores homes for eligible homeowners in counties identified as most impacted and distressed by the two storms. The program has completed 1,103 construction projects to date, making it possible for those families to return to safer, more resilient homes.

The application period closeout will not impact existing Homeowner Recovery Program awards, ongoing projects, case management or customer service. Current program participants with questions should contact their assigned case manager or call 833-ASK-RBNC (833-275-7262) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The fastest way to apply to the Homeowner Recovery Program is through the online application. Interested homeowners may also call 833-ASK-RBNC (833-275-7262) to schedule an appointment at the nearest regional ReBuild NC Center. Visit the ReBuild NC website for more information about center locations and hours of operation.

The Homeowner Recovery Program is administered by the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR). In addition to homeowner recovery, NCORR administers programs that include strategic buyout, mitigation, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.