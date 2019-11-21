RECALL: Company recalls salad products sold in NC due to possible E. coli contamination

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Missa Bay, LLC, is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli, the USDA announced.

The salad products were produced from Oct. through Oct. 16.

The products subject to the recall can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As part of the investigation, the Maryland Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken raised without antibiotics caesar salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label.

The state collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

Most people infected with STEC 0157:H7 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.