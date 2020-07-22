Red Cross prepares for hurricane season; in need of local volunteers due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The American Red Cross faces a unique challenge in preparing for this hurricane season.

During the current pandemic, officials have established new guidelines for sheltering designed to keep workers and clients safe, such as setting up more small shelters, each with fewer clients.

There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts.

Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency lodging when possible.

If necessary, the Red Cross and its partners will open shelters.

However, to ensure proper social distancing, more shelter locations may be necessary and additional volunteers will be needed.

To help keep people safe, officials have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for its workforce.

The Red Cross need volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks to help those they serve.

They have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with an active, current, and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support.

Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required.

RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students.

The Red Cross needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters.

This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education, and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Are you available to help?

Willing and able to work in person at a shelter

Minimum of 18 years of age

Willing and able to take abbreviated training including COVID -19 training and meet the qualification to obtain one of the following disaster positions? Shelter Service Associate Shelter Supervisor Disaster Health Services Service Associate Disaster Health Services Supervisor

Once the position is obtained, able to keep availability updated in Volunteer Connection

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

If you are interested in volunteering for any in-person position above, please review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider, and follow local guidance.

If you are willing, able, and interested in helping the community should a disaster occur, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started or contact encrecruit@redcross.org for more information.