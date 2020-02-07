1  of  2
Registered sex offender faces child pornography charges in Randolph County

North Carolina

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender is facing child pornography charges in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Bradly Thomas Everhart, 29, of Thomasville, is charged with eight counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received information that Everhart was possessing/distributing numerous child pornography files.

On Thursday, warrants were obtained for Everhart’s arrest. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Everhart is scheduled to have a first appearance in court on Friday.

Everhart is a registered sex offender who has been arrested previously for sexual offenses against a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

