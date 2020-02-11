Live Now
Missing Burlington woman’s remains found at Montgomery County landfill; police believe woman was dumpster diving when dumpster was serviced

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have found the remains of a missing woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Crews have been searching for the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, at the Uwharrie Environmental landfill for the past three days, Watkins said.

On Monday, crews found Cox’s remains.

Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Jan. 30. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.

Family members told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.

