Rep. Humphrey appointed to Revenue Laws Interim Committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released his list of appointments for the Revenue Laws Interim Committee in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The General Assembly established the Committee as a permanent, statutory committee in 1997 to study the revenue laws of North Carolina and the administration of those laws.

The Committee reviews which laws need clarification, technical amendment, repeal, or other changes to make the laws concise, intelligible, easy to administer, and equitable.

The Committee is comprised of twenty members, ten appointed by the President Pro Tem of the Senate and ten appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Chris Humphrey (R-Lenoir) is the only member of the House Freshman Caucus to be appointed.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve on the Revenue Laws interim committee,” said Rep. Humphrey. “Through the work of this General Assembly, North Carolina now has one of the best business climates in the nation. I look forward to continuing that work to ensure our laws are both easy to interpret and fair to businesses.