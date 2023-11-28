SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Several firefighters battled a major gas leak that resulted in a massive fire and home evacuations in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

The leak, fire and evacuations happened in the area of Hawkins Avenue and McNeill Road, Sanford officials said around 4 p.m.

Dominion Energy officials said the fire was out and the gas was cut off at 5 p.m.

Photo by Chris Sealey

Sanford fire officials said the fire broke out after a utility crew hit a gas line. The area was closed to traffic as crews urged people to avoid the area.

Sanford officials said some homes were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured, Dominion Energy said.

As of 6:45 p.m., Dominion Energy crews were working to repair the damaged gas line.

Photo from Chris Sealey

A few customers are without gas service while repairs are underway, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Persida Montanez.

Around the same time, Sanford officials said Hawkins Avenue had reopened.

But, officials said McNeill Road will remain closed so that “crews can repair damage from the vehicles that burned and repair the area of the gas leak.”

The Sanford Fire Department was assisted by the North View, Deep River and Tramway Fire Departments.