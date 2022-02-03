Report indicates NC has fewer problems with potholes than most of US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever just miss a pothole in North Carolina and wonder why are the roads are so bad?

A recent report indicates that if you hate those potholes, you’ll be glad you lived in North Carolina. A Quote Wizard survey recently found that North Carolina is 41st out of the 50 states in regards to potholes and having the least number of pothole problems among the states.

With harsh winters, freezing roads and then spring warming and expanding of the asphalt, that’s when potholes arrive and become a nuisance. The researchers from Quote Wizard took data dating back as far as 18 years. The survey showed that Washington state has the most problems while Wyoming had the least potholes.

North Carolina’s ranking was among the 10 states with the least pothole problems.

It’s important to note that potholes can cause considerable damage to a car. They can pop tires, damage rims, ruin engines, ruin alignment and shocks.

You can file a report about potholes online with The North Carolina Department of Transportation or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU.