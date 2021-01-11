REPORT: NC airports contribute $61 billion to economy including 373,000 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s publicly owned airports contribute $61 billion to the state’s economy each year and support 373,000 jobs, according to a report released by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.

Airports and aviation-related jobs also provide $15 billion in personal income and contribute $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenues every year, based on 2019 data. “Despite the challenges of 2020, our network of 72 publicly owned airports, and the aviation and aerospace assets that rely on them, still help move our economy forward by creating jobs, supporting business growth and connecting people and companies to markets around the globe,” said Bobby Walston, director of NCDOT’s Division of Aviation.

North Carolina: The State of Aviation report highlighted the economic impacts prior to the pandemic of the state’s public airports and the related aviation and aerospace assets that support North Carolina’s aviation economy.

The report contains data compiled and analyzed for NCDOT by North Carolina State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education. Impacts are calculated based on factors such as jobs supported by the airports and the businesses that rely on them, business and leisure travelers, and airport capital projects and operations.

View the full report, including the breakdown of each individual airport’s contributions, click here.