Reports: Redskins have reached deal with former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has reached a deal to become the next coach of the Washington Redskins, per multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly for five years, though the details have yet to be disclosed.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was fired this year after nine seasons with Carolina. The Panthers went 5-11 and finished in last place in the NFC South.

Washington, looking to rebound from a long period of mediocrity, fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday and fired head coach Jay Gruden in October.

This breaking article will be updated.