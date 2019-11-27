Breaking News
Reps. Black, Conrad won’t seek North Carolina House seats

by: AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pair of North Carolina House members — one Republican and one Democrat — have announced they will not seek re-election next year.

Democratic Rep. Mary Ann Black of Durham County made her decision public on Tuesday, a day after GOP Rep. Debra Conrad of Forsyth County made a similar announcement.

Conrad is in her fourth term following 18 years as a Forsyth commissioner. A news release says Conrad will “seek new opportunities in business and politics.” Conrad endorsed a Lewisville town councilman to succeed her.

Black joined the legislature in early 2017, filling the seat vacated by Larry Hall when he became Gov. Roy Cooper’s veterans’ affairs secretary. She says she’s proud of working to improve school safety and will keep pushing for Medicaid expansion.

Candidate filing starts Monday.

