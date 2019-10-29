Reps. Butterfield, Adams, Price support North Carolina Superior Court ruling

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) – U.S. Representatives G. K. Butterfield, Alma S. Adams, and David E. Price, the Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, issued a joint statement in support of the ruling handed down by North Carolina Superior Court judges issuing a preliminary injunction preventing elections under the current congressional map.

“The court’s decision reaffirms our long-held belief that the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly engaged in extreme racial and partisan gerrymandering, such that congressional districts were designed to favor the Republican majority and disenfranchise voters. We applaud the court’s decision. After nearly a decade of illegal districts, voters deserve fair maps so their voices can be heard.”