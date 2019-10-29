Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Reps. Butterfield, Adams, Price support North Carolina Superior Court ruling

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP_170175

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) – U.S. Representatives G. K. Butterfield, Alma S. Adams, and David E. Price, the Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, issued a joint statement in support of the ruling handed down by North Carolina Superior Court judges issuing a preliminary injunction preventing elections under the current congressional map.

“The court’s decision reaffirms our long-held belief that the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly engaged in extreme racial and partisan gerrymandering, such that congressional districts were designed to favor the Republican majority and disenfranchise voters. We applaud the court’s decision. After nearly a decade of illegal districts, voters deserve fair maps so their voices can be heard.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV