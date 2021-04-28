Deputy shot, residents asked to ‘shelter in place’ as standoff underway in Boone neighborhood

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Watauga County deputy has been shot and a standoff situation is now underway in a local Boone neighborhood Wednesday, according to Watauga County Emergency Services.
The Boone Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that residents in the area of Hardaman Circle should “shelter in place” immediately.
Boone Police said they are assisting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in the Brown’s Chapel Area of Watauga County with an ongoing standoff.
Officers posted on social media, “Law enforcement is on scene in area. All residents remain in your home with doors and windows closed.”
Blowing Rock Police confirmed to FOX 46 that they are also assisting law enforcement.
FOX 46 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing situation.