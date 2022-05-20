KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad police officer who was injured in the line of duty is receiving recognition for his inspirational recovery.

On Feb. 21, 2021, K9 Officer Sean Houle was giving another person a ride home when he says he attempted to arrest a suspect he saw that was known to KPD. After a struggle, he was shot in the face, arm and hand.

He was rushed to the hospital where he would undergo months of serious surgeries.

He underwent multiple surgeries and therapies, and the nature of his injuries forced him to medically retire with his K-9 Jax by his side.

“The first bullet went in my face here around my jaw area. It severed my carotid artery. So I was rapidly bleeding out. It also caused me to have a pretty large stroke on [the right] side of my brain which there’s brain damage there as a result of,” he told FOX8 during his recovery.

Running 4 Heroes, Inc. announced on their Facebook page they said that they continue to “keep K9 Officer II Sean Houle in our prayers” and they announced that Houle was selected as the organization’s May 2022 recipient of a $10,000 “Injured First Responder” grant.

According to their post, Running 4 Heroes has been able to award over $275,000 in funding to over 30 responders since January of 2020.

The Running 4 Heroes CEO will be in North Carolina in early June to present Officer Houle with his grant.

Recently, Sean was in Rockingham County, assisting with tornado recovery.

