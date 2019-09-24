Retired NC SBI K-9 officer dies from inoperable tumor

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) - North Carolina’s high school class of 2019 widened the state’s lead with the nation on the SAT college entrance exam, according to results released Tuesday by The College Board, which administers the national exams.

The state’s average SAT score for 2019 high school graduates from all North Carolina public schools was 52 points higher than the national average, increasing last year’s margin of 41 points with the nation. The state’s public school average reached 1,091 out of a possible 1,600, up 1 point from 2018 graduates of public schools. The national average dropped 10 points, from 1,049 in 2018 to 1,039 for public school graduates.