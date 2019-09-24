Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Retired NC SBI K-9 officer dies from inoperable tumor

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NC State Bureau of Investigation

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The NC State Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a retired SBI K-9 officer died on Monday after an inoperable tumor was discovered in her body.

In a post made Tuesday on the NCSBI’s Facebook page, officials said retired SBI Special Agent K-9 Winnie, who was an Accelerant Detection K-9 assigned to the Northwestern District of the SBI, died on Monday, “after a large inoperable tumor was found on her lungs and heart.”

The NCSBI said Winnie “gave the #SBI and her handler, former SA Wall, 13 amazing years.”

  • NC State Bureau of Investigation
  • NC State Bureau of Investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV