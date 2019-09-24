RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The NC State Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a retired SBI K-9 officer died on Monday after an inoperable tumor was discovered in her body.
In a post made Tuesday on the NCSBI’s Facebook page, officials said retired SBI Special Agent K-9 Winnie, who was an Accelerant Detection K-9 assigned to the Northwestern District of the SBI, died on Monday, “after a large inoperable tumor was found on her lungs and heart.”
The NCSBI said Winnie “gave the #SBI and her handler, former SA Wall, 13 amazing years.”
Retired NC SBI K-9 officer dies from inoperable tumor
RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The NC State Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a retired SBI K-9 officer died on Monday after an inoperable tumor was discovered in her body.