Rev. Barber addresses divisions in America, how President Biden can mend them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s an invitation from President Joe Biden that Rev. Dr. William Barber calls humbling. As he spoke during Thursday’s National Prayer Service, Barber’s mind was on those in Washington County, where he grew up, and those in Goldsboro, where he currently lives.

He was also thinking of the people across the nation he fights for and those who are no longer with him.

“I was thinking about my father, who died at 61 fighting for justice, and he always told me, ‘Son, you owe every gift and grace and opportunity you have, you owe it to standing up for those that don’t have'” Barber said.

His homily spoke to the sharp, and sometimes deadly, division that the nation must overcome.

“If you’re going to have domestic tranquility, the constitution says you have to start with the establishment of justice. Then you have domestic tranquility and then you hold it by providing the common defense and promoting the general welfare and insuring equal protection under the law, and that’s the work enough of us must do,” Barber said.

For that to work and for the American people to buy into new domestic policies from criminal justice to COVID-19, Barber said Biden has to make the facts clear. He said Biden needs to explain how many people benefit and how it would affect their day-to-day lives.

“If we think about the people, if we declare everybody has a right to live, then we can be closer to that more perfect nation and more closer to the promise of one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”