Review of UNC hospital unit ‘in crisis’ finds no deficiency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Health officials say an investigation into the University of North Carolina Hospital’s pediatric cardiology unit found “no current deficiencies” after a New York Times article described higher death rates in the unit that performs child heart surgeries.

In a Thursday statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reviewed the Congenital Heart Program after the newspaper’s May 30 story.



The paper reported it received recordings of the chief of pediatric cardiology saying during a meeting: “We are in crisis, and everyone is aware of that.”



UNC released cardiology mortality rate data to the paper showing more deaths than at many other hospitals.