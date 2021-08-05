Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons Jr. passes away Thursday

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. passed away Thursday morning, August 5.
This tragic news has been confirmed by County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Smart.
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Sheriff James “Clem” Clemmons, who passed away unexpectedly while at home this morning.
We will all miss him more than any words can express.
He was not just our co-worker, but a great friend to all and an awesome leader in our Community.
Please keep our Deputies, coworkers, staff and most of all Sheriff Clemmons’ family in your thoughts and prayers.Richmond County, NC