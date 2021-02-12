Road washed out in floodwaters where 2 children died set to reopen with new bridge

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A new bridge is set to open a month ahead of schedule in Johnston County.

The bridge is located on Galilee Road over Arters Branch west of Smithfield.

This is where rushing floodwaters destroyed the road and sadly swept away a vehicle on Sept. 1, 2020. Two children died.

The N.C. Department of Transportation decided after a review from its Hydraulics Unit to replace the culvert with a bridge, which will allow a much greater amount of water to safely flow under the roadway.

Officials said the culvert also failed after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Crews accelerated work and expect the bridge to open to traffic in March. That’s about a month ahead of schedule.

The bridge is built but now needs to be paved. That can’t happen in cold and wet conditions.

The project cost about $1.1. million. As soon as the road reopens, we’ll let you know.